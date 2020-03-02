Deli “meats” nutrition this March

This March, the North American Meat Institute (NAMI), a contractor to the Beef Checkoff and The National Pork Board, administrator of the Pork Checkoff, are joining forces to observe and promote National Deli Meat Month. The two organizations have always honored the American favorite, but they are now adding some meat to the month-long celebration.

Together, NAMI, on behalf of the Beef Checkoff, and the Pork Board have created a significant outreach campaign directed to retailers, health professionals, dietitians, restaurateurs and consumers encourage them to enjoy their favorite deli meats – and remind them they can feel good about the nutritional benefits of these popular cuts. The centerpiece of this effort is a newly created website – www.nationaldelimeatmonth.org – which provides a multitude of resources, including infographics, fact sheets, nutrition information and the latest news.

“March is a great time for Deli Meat Month because it’s also National Nutrition Month,” said Chris Jones, Director, Marketing Strategy at the Pork Board. “Deli meats provide a convenient source of protein, vitamins and minerals.”

While the processed meat category is sometimes the target of critics, numerous studies and the Dietary Guidelines for Americans affirm that they can be part of a healthy, balanced diet.

“This month and every month, it is meaningful to note that prepared meats such as deli meats are an important part of meat’s sustainability story,” said Eric Mittenthal, Vice President of Sustainability for NAMI. “Animals produce far more than steaks, chops and roasts. Deli and other prepared meats provide nutrient, protein dense foods while allowing the industry to utilize more of every animal we harvest. This category contributes greatly to animal agriculture’s ethical, nose-to-tail sustainability story.”

No matter how you slice it, there are so many choices to tempt taste buds all month long. The deli meats category is diverse and offers choices to meet nutrition needs, tastes, budgets and personal preferences. Thousands of products are available in the meat case and include options that are low- and reduced-sodium, low- and reduced-fat, organic, grass-fed, American Heart Association certified, Kosher and more. Check out the product center for more information.

Source: North American Meat Institute