Grundfos launches Machine Health solution to optimize pumps and systems

Grundfos, a global leader in water technology, is expanding its intelligent solutions range with the launch of Grundfos Machine Health (GMH) powered by Augury, a real-time analytics and diagnostics solution that provides accurate and actionable in-house analysis on rotating equipment for industrial, water utility and commercial applications.

“Surprises, emergency service calls and wasteful assets are a thing of the past,” said Anthony Stanley, Grundfos business development director for digital services. “With Grundfos Machine Health, we can optimize maintenance schedules, look into the future and predict what’s coming so our customers no longer have sudden system disruptions. We are making sure our customers are positioned for success.”

The GMH system gives users unprecedented control over downtime prevention. Using advanced wireless sensors to monitor pumps and systems, data is transferred to a secure cloud platform where a robust algorithm detects the slightest vibration, temperature variations and magnetic flux. Any abnormality is translated into a straightforward, actionable task and sent to the maintenance team. Through the completion of these tasks, customers can expect improved longevity for equipment, increased operational efficiency, and less downtime for their equipment.

“A piece of equipment uses more energy when it isn’t working properly, it’s wasteful,” said Stanley. “Grundfos focuses on the entire system, using state-of-the-art technology to identify small faults before they become major issues. This solution aims to help our customers and partners join us on the energy efficiency and environmental sustainability journey that we are on as a company.”

Grundfos Machine Health will be displayed at the WATERCON conference in Springfield, IL at The Crowne Plaza Hotel from March 23-26, 2020. Product specialists will be on hand to explain how customers are already reducing downtime by putting this innovation to work. Attendees can get a hands-on look at the intelligent platform in Grundfos Booth #213.

To learn more about Grundfos Machine Health or to schedule an assessment for your facility, visit grundfos.us/machinehealth.