Grundfos launches wash and clean system for the food and beverage industry

Grundfos, a global leader in water technology, is launching the Hydro HP, an innovative wash and clean solution for the food and beverage industry. The Grundfos Hydro HP is a three- or five-pump high-pressure clean and wash booster set that efficiently provides steady pressure from 5 gpm up to the system’s maximum design flow of 150, 250, 350 or 500 gpm.

“Our Grundfos engineering team has worked hard to design a made to order high-pressure clean and wash system for the food processing industry. The Hydro HP removes plant maintenance headaches and increases energy efficiency for this critical process,” said Jay Stellmacher, vice president of industry for Grundfos. “With the system’s low maintenance costs, customers can expect to realize full ROI after the first few maintenance cycles.”

The Hydro HP system features Grundfos CR vertical multistage inline pumps, which offer superior hydraulic performance and industry-leading reliability in a space-saving footprint. The integrated VFD control adapts to provide consistent system pressure, whether the system is used to clean with one spray wand or do a full facility washdown, all without the need for a recirculation line. Additionally, a low-flow jockey pump maintains system pressure to meet low-flow cleaning demands.

“The Grundfos CR and CRE pumps at the heart of the system are the world’s leading vertical multistage centrifugal pumps, known for their efficiency and adaptability,” said Stellmacher. “The cartridge shaft seal allows most common maintenance tasks to be performed on site in minutes, rather than hours, which we know is critical to keep food manufacturing running.”

The Grundfos Hydro HP will first be displayed at the International Production and Processing Expo (IPPE) in Atlanta at the Georgia World Congress Center from Jan. 28-30, 2020. Attendees can get a hands-on look at the Hydro HP and other products and solutions, including a fully operational peracetic acid dosing skid, in Grundfos booth #B7173.

For more information visit www.grundfos.us.