Accraply names Justin Stovall as Vice President of Sales

Séamus Lafferty, President of Accraply, is pleased to announce that Justin Stovall has been appointed to serve as Vice President of Sales. Accraply is part of Barry-Wehmiller, and is a leader in the design, manufacture and support of automated label-application systems, as well as converting and finishing equipment, for the shrink sleeve and flexible packaging markets.

“Justin is a strategic sales professional with a proven track record as a leader. He also enjoys being in front of customers at every opportunity,” said Lafferty. “He brings focus and intensity to his work, and his approach is based on strong core values. I’m confident that our customers and our sales teams will benefit enormously from Justin’s experience, talents and overall approach.”

Going forward, Stovall will oversee all global sales and business development activities.

“Accraply has a strong customer focus, dedicated sales and service professionals, and exciting upcoming product launches,” said Stovall. “These are just some of the many reasons I look forward to representing this team to our growing global customer base.”

Throughout his 17 years in sales, Stovall has demonstrated his leadership by collaborating with customers to design solutions that meet their needs, while also delivering exceptional service. He joined Barry-Wehmiller in 2015, after previously serving in a sales leadership role at PolyOne Corporation. Stovall initially started with Synerlink, the rigid filling-and-sealing and form-fill-seal company of BW Packaging Systems. In 2017, he transitioned to BW Flexible Systems, the flexible packaging company, as the Director of Sales.

Accraply, Synerlink and BW Flexible Systems—along with BW Integrated Systems and Pneumatic Scale Angelus—are the five Barry-Wehmiller companies represented within BW Packaging Systems.

For more information visit www.accraply.com.