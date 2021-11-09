Joe Schissler has joined WTI as vice president of sales.

“We are excited to have Joe on our team. He will help lead our efforts to strengthen our customer relationships and grow in our targeted markets,” said Ralf Ludwig, owner and president of WTI.

Schissler has over 24 years of experience selling flavors and functional ingredients to major meat manufacturers, seasoning companies, and flavor houses. He has previously worked in a variety of sales director/manager roles, and he has a comprehensive and pragmatic knowledge of the industry.

Schissler noted, “I’m looking forward to partnering with our customers and providing the best solutions possible for their challenges.”

Schissler is a graduate of Elmhurst College, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing and Business Management. He resides in Illinois with his wife and their three children.



