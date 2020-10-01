Niman Ranch, the pioneering leader in humanely and sustainably raised pork, beef and lamb, announced the appointment of John Flynn to the position of vice president of sales. In this role, he will lead Niman Ranch’s sales team as the trusted brand continues its growth trajectory in the retail, e-commerce and foodservice markets serving discerning customers looking for Certified Humane meat Raised With Care by independent family farmers and ranchers.

“John brings rich experience and a leadership mindset that will be essential assets as Niman Ranch continues to grow,” said Chris Oliviero, General Manager of Niman Ranch. “Our sales team plays an essential role as ambassadors to our farmer and rancher community and they have the tremendous responsibility of finding customers to help small- and mid-size independent family farmers and ranchers stay on the land and continue their sustainable farming traditions.”

Flynn brings more than 30 years of sales experience to Niman Ranch, most recently with California-based SunFed Ranch, a grass-fed beef business, where he significantly expanded their distribution nationwide. Prior to SunFed, he was an essential leader in sales at several leading meat businesses including JBS USA, Cargill, Johnsonville Sausage and Kraft Foods. Flynn has led small and large teams and spearheaded branding strategies, crafted successful go-to-market plans and worked with a diverse set of business partners to drive sales; to name just a few of his accomplishments.

“I am proud to join the Niman Ranch team and help the mission-driven brand continue to grow and innovate,” shared Flynn on his new position. “Joining the Niman Ranch family and leading the brand goes well beyond sales. I am thrilled to help Niman Ranch continue to be the gold standard in the natural meat world and support independent family farmers and sustainable agriculture.”

Kay Cornelius, Niman Ranch’s most recent vice president of sales, this month transitioned to General Manager for Panorama Organic Grass-Fed Meats. “Moving on from Niman Ranch after 12 years with the company is certainly bittersweet, but I know our sales team and farmer community are in good hands with John at the helm,” said Kay. “John brings a unique set of skills from his experience working with both small, natural meat brands and larger national meat businesses. He will be able to take Niman Ranch to the next level, while remaining true to our foundational pillars of sustainability, humane animal care, independent family farmers and, of course, exceptional quality and taste.”

Flynn is particularly well-suited for this new position today with the Covid-19 pandemic dramatically changing consumer behavior and food shopping habits. “John has decades of experience working with national grocery chains, neighborhood specialty markets and regional foodservice distributors. This will serve Niman Ranch well as consumers continue to embrace cooking at home and aspire for both restaurant-quality family meals and also simple, wholesome dinner solutions,” shared Oliviero.

Flynn lives in Fort Collins, Colorado and will work out of Niman Ranch’s office in Westminster. He received his bachelor’s of science in political science and economics from University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and his MBA/MEP from the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Business Management.

Source: Niman Ranch