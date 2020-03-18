Supplier News

You have more choices with the Nutec 720H Food Former

Nutec 720H Former
March 18, 2020
Industry News
KEYWORDS former / NuTEC
Nutec Manufacturing's 720H all hydraulic, microprocessor controlled, multi-outlet forming machine offers greater versatility. This machine easily adapts to changing production requirements with some simple tooling changes.

What does this mean to the meat processor? YOU HAVE MORE CHOICES! When a production schedule calls for running 8 oz. patties on 5 1/2" paper, a Nutec 720H set-up with a 1-hole mold is perfect. Processors can run up to 3600 patties per hour with the 1-hole mold. When a HOT order for 4 oz. patties on 4 3/4" paper comes in, production crews simply change the 720H to a 2-hole set-up with 2-across on 4 3/4" paper. Processors can then run up to 7,200 patties per hour with the 2-hole set-up. It all happens in a matter of minutes!

Whether you run a 1-hole or a 2-hole, it's Nutec technology all the way! The 720H Food Former is reliable and efficient, combining accurate weight control, minimum leakage and quick changeovers with mobility. A unique vane pump feed system uses a rotating spiral to gently move product to the rotor, eliminating overworking and backflow. Nutec offers a variety of fill systems for your individual needs. Processors can portion beef, pork, poultry, fish, veal, lamb, cheese and even vegetables.

For more information on the NuTEC 720H, visit www.nutecmfg.com.

