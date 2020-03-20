Interroll’s modular solutions for automated pallet conveyance now available in the Americas

Based on its successful Modular Conveyor Platform (MCP), Interroll is now introducing a modular platform for driven pallet conveyance in the Americas region. The Modular Pallet Conveyor Platform (MPP) system makes use of a number of components, including technical products that have been tried and tested hundreds of thousands of times by users. The new conveyor platform is an ideal addition to the Interroll Pallet & Carton Flow flow storage system.

Reliable and efficient pallet handling is becoming increasingly important in modern goods flows. In many cases, this hinges primarily on keeping the transport times between goods receipt and goods dispatch, or between storage, production and commissioning facilities in a business to a minimum and ensuring that these transport processes are highly efficient by means of automation—and keeping planning processes streamlined, assembly requirements low and expansion options flexible.

Ideal for automated pallet transport

Interroll's new solution for system integrators and plant constructors offers all this and more. The MPP is an exceptionally versatile pallet conveyor system, distinguished by its highly flexible modular design. In conjunction with Interroll's tried-and-tested Pallet & Carton Flow flow storage system, the new pallet conveying platform is an ideal foundation on which to build comprehensive pallet storage and conveying solutions of any type and for any application. Unlike the flow storage system, in which pallets are buffered in intermediate storage areas on inclined belts due to the force of gravity, the MPP is a driven conveying system for pallets. Depending on the application scenario, the drive is powered by gear or drum motors, which even enables the creation of zero-pressure-accumulation conveyors.

Simple planning, flexible design

The fully modular system can be planned and arranged extremely simply and conveniently using Interroll's popular Layouter tool. The MPP consists of chain or roller conveyors, as well as additional modules such as transfers and turntables. Unique modules for special functions are also available on request. The modules are optimally coordinated and fully preassembled on delivery in order to make installation as easy as possible. Additionally, the system can be modified or expanded incredibly easily and cost-effectively at a later date.

Depending on the conveyor design and the chosen modules, pallets weighing up to 1,200 kg can be transported at a top speed of 0.5 metres per second. The elements in the system are guaranteed to function perfectly within a temperature range of -28 to +40° C., meaning that the MPP can also be used in low-temperature applications. Depending on the control system used, the system can be designed differently—for different weights, with a variable speed or with an integrated positioning function, for instance.

Pallet inspection stations can also be installed along the conveyor upon request. These enable the dimensions, weight, intactness or suitability of the pallets on the conveyor to be checked. Optionally, further inspections can be carried out: for example, in order to guarantee that only complete pallets with intact goods are transported on the conveyor.

In all of this, however, Interroll has placed great importance on optimum workplace safety and a healthy work environment. The new MPP was extensively tested and subjected to extreme endurance tests and load tests before being introduced onto the market. It complies with all applicable safety regulations and generates a noise level of just 68 dB(A) during operation.

For more information visit www.interroll.com.