Ramar Foods faces demand surge for food during challenging times

​Filipino food manufacturer Ramar Foods will continue operating despite the shelter-in-place emergency order issued by Contra Costa County.

“Deemed an essential business, food producers have a unique responsibility to do all within our power to ensure an uninterrupted supply of food products during these trying times,” says Susan Quesada, President. “Ramar Foods is rising to answer the call.” Essential businesses include those directly involved with food supply, healthcare, infrastructure, and some public services.

The now-effective order directing all residents to shelter at home for the next three weeks was issued Monday by Ori Tzvieli, the Deputy Health Officer for Contra Costa County, to combat the spread of COVID-19, also known as the coronovirus. The county is one amongst seven Bay Area counties with shelter-in-place in effect.

To tackle the surge in demand for food triggered by coronavirus panic-buying, the employees of Ramar Foods will be doubling up in their efforts to continue production without interruption, while maintaining maximum employee and food safety precautions in the Pittsburg-based facility.

“Our utmost concern is for employees and the safety of those in our community,” says HR Manager Maggie Carrillo. “We also have a greater role to nourish our community by making sure our food is available. We are following the Centers for Disease Control, World Health Organization, California Department of Public Health, and Contra Costa County Department of Public Health updates hourly.”

