Copesan, Terminix Commercial National Accounts partner with Syngenta in continued support of pest management research and education

Copesan Services Inc. has announced its $8,750 contribution to two key charitable organizations providing scholarship funds and research support to the pest management industry.

The Copesan network of local service providers has been raising funds for nineteen years in support of Pi Chi Omega and the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) Foundation for research through our annual charity raffle.

Sponsored by Syngenta, the 2020 fundraising raffle was held in conjunction with the Copesan/Terminix Commercial National Accounts Conference (formerly the Copesan Conference), February 18-20, 2020, in San Diego, CA. This year’s event was well-attended by members of the Copesan Partner network, pest management suppliers, and National Accounts staff attendees who raised $4,375 in just a few short days. “We’re honored to be able to give back to the important research and education initiatives these organizations support thanks to the continued generosity of the many Copesan, Terminix and industry attendees together last month,” said Aric Schroeder, Vice President of National Accounts for Copesan and Terminix Commercial.

As is tradition, Copesan matched the amount raised in San Diego for a total donation of $8,750 to be equally divided between Pi Chi Omega and the NPMA Pest Management Foundation for research. Pi Chi Omega, a pest management professional fraternity, provides multiple $2,000 scholarships each year to deserving entomology students at universities across the country and around the world. The NPMA Pest Management Foundation has been providing grants for the research, development and refinement of pest management tools and techniques for over 30 years.

