Meat and Poultry Industry NewsCoronavirus CoverageIndependent Processor
Video | Coronavirus Coverage

High-pressure processing business booms during quarantine period

April 15, 2020
KEYWORDS COVID-19 / grocery stores / hpp
Order Reprints
No Comments

Texas Food Solutions, a HPP toller in the Houston area, is experiencing a surge in business as consumers stock up at grocery stores. Independent Processor editor-in-chief Sam Gazdzik talks with TFS President Jasmine Sutherland about how business has changed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and how HPP provides extra peace of mind to consumers.

Subscribe to The National Provisioner

 

Email Icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Related Articles

You must login or register in order to post a comment.