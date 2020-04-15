Video | Coronavirus Coverage
High-pressure processing business booms during quarantine period
April 15, 2020
Texas Food Solutions, a HPP toller in the Houston area, is experiencing a surge in business as consumers stock up at grocery stores. Independent Processor editor-in-chief Sam Gazdzik talks with TFS President Jasmine Sutherland about how business has changed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and how HPP provides extra peace of mind to consumers.
