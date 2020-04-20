InkJet Inc. is producing and offering liquid hand sanitizer to help keep the U.S. supply chain up and running

InkJet Inc. is an industrial printer supplier and manufacturer of industrial inks, which uses the same chemicals that are used to make hand sanitizer. The company’s laboratory started producing hand sanitizer at the end of March, following FDA guidelines, to help keep the supply chain running. This includes supplying hand sanitizer to industrial supply companies, transportation companies, hospitals and healthcare facilities as well as police, firefighters and all first responders.

Chairwoman, Patricia Quinlan commented, “Our facility has the capacity to produce large quantities of hand sanitizer and we are eager to help during these challenging times.” Quinlan continued, “We, as a company, have a core value that says, “Build the Tribe”, which means that we must support and help one another, and this is a time to extend that out to the community and our country.”

The hand sanitizer manufactured by InkJet, Inc. is a clear liquid and is made to go in spray bottles. It can also be put into existing spray bottles and wall mounts. It is made from grain ethanol, has a pine scent and it does not leave hands sticky or dry. The company is offering the liquid sanitizer is multiple configurations: 8-ounce spray bottles as a case of 6 (limit two), 32-ounce bottles as a case of 9, One-gallon jugs as a case of 4, 5-gallon pails and 55-gallon drums (photos below).

InkJet Inc. is located in Willis, TX and in addition to shipping the product, there is an option to pick it up from their factory for local businesses.

Purchases can only be made online at https://shop.inkjetinc.com.