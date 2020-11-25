Keep one step ahead of preventing the spread of germs and virus with Sani-Spire’s sturdy foot-operated hand sanitizer dispensing station that offers contact-free hand sanitization. It's durable and waterproof for indoor and outdoor usage. It was designed for high-traffic industrial, commercial, and retail areas, including warehouses, restaurants, schools, hospitals and more. This free-standing sanitizer station is simple and reliable to use. It contains no expensive batteries or sensors. The 36-inch height is ideal for all ages. A locking cap keeps the sanitizer safe and secure. The Sani-Spire comes pre-filled with 32oz of hand sanitizer gel and can be refilled with any sanitizer on the market.

More info can be found at www.sanispire.com.