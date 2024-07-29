Drive-thru restaurant chain Checkers & Rally's is introducing a lineup of new menu items and deals. Available at participating locations nationwide through Sept. 15, 2024, these limited-time offerings are designed to provide value during a time when consumers and families are increasingly budget-conscious and much busier.

The late summer menu features:

Fry-Seasoned Chicken Tender Wrap: A flour tortilla filled with a signature Fry-Seasoned Chicken Tender, iceberg lettuce, shredded cheese and ranch dressing.

Bacon Ranch Cheeseburger: A 100% beef hamburger patty topped with signature ranch dressing, crispy bacon, dill pickles and American cheese on a toasted sesame seed bun.

Chicken Bites Family Meal: For those ordering through Checkers & Rally's digital platforms or a delivery app, a new Chicken Bites Family Meal is available, which includes one pound of Chicken Bites with four dipping sauces and four small fries.

"As families gear up for the back to school rush, Checkers & Rally's is stepping up to offer delicious, affordable options that cater to various tastes and budgets," said Ryan Joy, executive chef at Checkers Drive-In Restaurants. "From our new value-priced sandwiches to family meal deals and indulgent new sandwiches, students and parents alike will find themselves making a detour at our restaurants on the way home from work, school, sports practices and more."

Source: Checkers Drive-In Restaurants