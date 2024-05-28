Drive-thru restaurant chain Checkers & Rally's is offering a new line of brisket menu items for a limited time, including the BBQ Brisket Melt, Brisket Bosswich and Brisket Loaded Fries. These new items are available on National Brisket Day, May 28.

Available at participating locations nationwide, Checkers & Rally's offers a slow-cooked barbecue experience to its customers through:

BBQ Brisket Melt: Prepared with hickory-smoked tender brisket that is smoked low and slow on top of a 100% beef hamburger patty, with barbecue sauce, red onions, pickles and cheese, all served on two slices of toasted, thick-cut Texas toast, the new BBQ Brisket Melt offers many unique elevated ingredients at an affordable price point starting at $3.49.

Brisket Bosswich: The new Brisket Bosswich takes the BBQ Brisket Melt to the next level with all the same ingredients, plus three times the juicy brisket, a larger hamburger patty and sweet and smoky barbecue sauce all served on two slices of toasted, thick-cut Texas coast. The Brisket Bosswich starts at $7.29.

Brisket Loaded Fries: The new Brisket Loaded Fries are topped with beef brisket and Smoky BBQ sauce, then coated in cheddar cheese and sprinkled with diced red onions and dill pickles, starting at $4.89.

"It's National Brisket Day and Summer is almost here, which means get-togethers with friends and family, fun in the sun and cravings for BBQ, which is why Checkers & Rally's is amping up its menu with three brisket-inspired items," said Ryan Joy, executive chef at Checkers Drive-In Restaurants. "Checkers & Rally's has everything you need to satisfy cravings of any size from our BBQ Brisket Melt to our Brisket Bosswich, adding genuine, hickory-smoked brisket offerings to our menu for the first time in the company's history at a value price point we know our guests will love. We welcome everyone in to taste our savory brisket sandwiches – let us do the work, while you sit back and indulge in these delicious BBQ offerings."

Source: Checkers & Rally's Restaurants Inc.