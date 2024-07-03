Fried chicken restaurant franchise Bonchon is debuting a new chicken sandwich, which gives the traditional chicken sandwich a Korean-style upgrade. The new sandwich, launched in time for National Fried Chicken Day on July 6, comes with a choice of Bonchon’s signature sauces that include Soy Garlic, Spicy, or Korean BBQ.

“The new chicken sandwich is something our guests have been asking for,” said Bonchon Chef Jae Park. “We knew if we added a sandwich to our menu, we had to do it different and better with a Korean edge.”

Bonchon’s chicken sandwich is cooked the Bonchon way — a chicken breast is double fried to make it extra crispy, and hand-brushed with sauce to keep the crunch. The sandwich comes on a brioche bun with fresh coleslaw and comes with a side of fries.

“We do chicken better than anyone and we are bringing that expertise to this sandwich,” said Bonchon CEO Suzie Tsai. “Come celebrate National Fried Chicken Day with us ... and give it a try.”

The chicken sandwich will be a permanent addition to the menu.

Source: Bonchon