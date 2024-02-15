Drive-thru restaurant chain Checkers & Rally's is offering a new line of Melts including the Sourdough Double Melt, Bacon Sourdough Buford Melt and Bacon Sourdough Mother Cruncher Melt.

Available for a limited time only, the Checkers & Rally's Sourdough Melts offerings feature:

Sourdough Double Melt – Stacked with two 100% beef hand-seasoned patties, Swiss and melted cheddar cheese and seasoned grilled onions, all between two slices of toasted sourdough bread, for $3.29.

Bacon Sourdough Buford Melt – Stacked with two large 100% beef hand-seasoned patties, Swiss and melted cheddar cheese, seasoned grilled onions and two strips of freshly cooked bacon, topped with mayo and ketchup, all between two slices of toasted sourdough bread, for $5.99.

Bacon Sourdough Mother Cruncher Melt – Stacked with two all-white-meat crispy Mother Cruncher chicken filets coated in very crunchy breading, Swiss and melted cheddar cheese, seasoned grilled onions and two strips of freshly cooked bacon, topped with mayo and ketchup, all between two slices of toasted sourdough bread, for $5.99.

"As we continue through the colder winter months, there's nothing more comforting than a bite full of melted cheesy goodness to warm you up – plus you can't go wrong with a sourdough bun," said Ryan Joy, executive chef at Checkers Drive-In Restaurants. "Our Melts are a stand-out in taste, quality and value and we know our guests will appreciate all the flavor packed into every indulgent taste, combined with an affordable price point."

Checkers & Rally's is also bringing back their $5 Meal Deal, featuring a Checkerburger or Rallyburger loaded with fresh toppings, plus eight white-meat Chicken Bites, a small order of the chain's Famous Seasoned Fries and a 16-ounce drink.

Source: Checkers & Rally's Restaurants Inc.