Drive-thru restaurant brand Checkers & Rally's is collaborating with Grammy Award-winning American singer, songwriter and record producer T-Pain. Through Nov. 17, 2024, consumers can purchase the $5 T-Pain For Real Meal combo.

The meal features a choice of the classic Checker/Rallyburger or the new BBQ Spicy Chicken Sandwich, topped with American cheese, Sweet N' Smoky BBQ sauce and pickles on a toasted bun. The combo also includes a small fry, 16-ounce soft drink and new eight-piece BBQ Chicken Bites, dusted with barbecue seasoning.

"I'm a big fan of Checkers & Rally's. It's one of my go-to spots, so this partnership and collaboration just made a lot of sense for me and something that I'm genuinely excited about. The fact that I get to have my own meal there is crazy ... You are not going to want to miss out on the BBQ inspired T-Pain For Real Meal," said T-Pain. "This partnership is like a dream collab track that you just know is going to be a hit, especially since it's available starting at only five dollars, so everyone better be ready to get down with the new T-Pain For Real Meal."

Consumers can also purchase the new T-Pain Cheesy Bacon BBQ Buford, which features two large hand-seasoned all-beef patties stacked up with Swiss cheese, crispy onion tanglers, cheddar cheese, three strips of bacon and Sweet N' Smoky BBQ sauce all on a toasted bakery-style bun.

To further celebrate this collaboration, Checkers & Rally's is hosting a sweepstakes that will grant two winners the chance to win big, including a trip to Nashville to see T-Pain live in concert at the Pinnacle in 2025. Each prize package will include two concert tickets, round-trip airfare and a one-night hotel stay. Entry is available by scanning the QR code on the T-Pain For Real Meal bag or visiting the official sweepstakes website.

"T-Pain is not only a well-respected and highly successful artist, his audience perfectly overlaps with our core consumer, and he is actually a frequent guest of Checkers and Rally's ... " said Scott Johnson, chief marketing officer at Checkers Drive-In Restaurants. "T-Pain's skills as a professional drift driver and his love for cars make this a no-brainer given the car culture heritage of our brands. This collaboration will resonate with all who are fans of T-Pain, his music and drifting, but it also provides them with a delicious meal at an unbeatable price."

The T-Pain For Real Meal and associated menu items will be available for a limited time at participating Checkers & Rally's locations nationwide.

Source: Checkers & Rally's Restaurants Inc.