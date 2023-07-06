Checkers & Rally's, an drive-thru restaurant chain known for flavorful food at a value, is launching its new Chedda Chedda Buford, Chedda Chedda Mother Cruncher Chicken Sandwich and $5 Meal Deal, all for a limited time.

The Chedda Chedda Buford features two hand-seasoned, 100%-beef patties topped with a combination of American, cheddar and Swiss cheese along with dill pickles, ketchup, mustard, lettuce, parmesan garlic sauce and mayo on an all-new cheddar cheese bun. For those looking to 'chicken out,' the Chedda Chedda Mother Cruncher Chicken Sandwich features all-white chicken breast that is coated in a super-crunchy breading and lightly fried then topped with slices of American, cheddar and Swiss cheese along with dill pickles, ketchup, mustard, lettuce, parmesan garlic sauce and mayo on a new cheddar cheese bun.

"Cheese lovers unite for what promises to be our cheesiest lineup of new menu items to date paired with craveable value and flavor," said Ryan Joy, senior director of menu development at Checkers Drive-In Restaurants Inc. "If cheese between the buns isn't enough, our Buford and Mother Cruncher Chicken Sandwich literally come on a brand-new cheddar cheese bun, allowing for an explosion of cheesy goodness across every single layer."

To further celebrate the 'chedda' meals at Checkers & Rally's, athletes, influencers and gamers who aptly share a namesake with burger ingredients are posting about it on Instagram and TikTok, including Preston Bacon, Madison Buford, Elliot Fry, Aaliyah Patty, Tommy Pickles and Big Cheese. Those who view their burger videos on social media will be directed to a landing page to redeem a coupon for a free large fry at Checkers & Rally's with the purchase of a Chedda Chedda Buford. People are also encouraged to tag friends and family who also have last names that match the Chedda Chedda Buford ingredients, including patty, cheese, pickles, ketchup, mustard, lettuce, mayo, cheddar and others at #checkersrallys.

Checkers & Rally's is also introducing the new $5 Meal Deal. Choose between a fully dressed Checkerburger (or Rallyburger) or a cheesy Bacon Cheddar Crisp, for a limited time, paired with eight white-meat Chicken Bites, a small order of the Famous Seasoned Fries — long recognized as the #1 Most Craveable Fries in America, according to Technomic Ignite Consumer Data (2020), published by Restaurant Business — and a 16-ounce drink. The Bacon Cheddar Crisp includes Checkers & Rally's 100%-beef patty, topped with crispy, crunchy bacon crumbles, ketchup, diced red onion and melted cheddar cheese sauce on a sesame seed bun.

Source: Checkers & Rally's Restaurants Inc.