Quick-service restaurant concept Chester's Chicken is rolling out its 5 Buk Box.
Until mid May at participating Chester's locations nationwide, customers have the option to choose from three meals on the menu, each for $5. The 5 Buk Box includes a choice of:
- Leg, Thigh and Biscuit
- Leg, Wing and Biscuit
- 5 Chicken Bites & Biscuit
"Our new 5 Buk Box satisfies cravings for the juiciest, crispiest chicken on the go without compromising on taste or affordability," said William Culpepper, VP of marketing, Chester's Chicken. "It's a win for guests demanding value and our operators who pride themselves on delivering exceptional experiences."
Source: Chester's Chicken
Report Abusive Comment