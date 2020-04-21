Stellar earns national safety award from Associated Builders and Contractors

Stellar, a fully integrated firm focused on design, engineering, construction, refrigeration and mechanical services worldwide, has earned a National Safety Pinnacle Award from Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC).

The award will be presented at the 30th annual Excellence in Construction Awards during the ABC Convention 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee, on Aug. 18.

“Safety is more important than ever, and we are proud to once again receive a National Safety Award from ABC,” said Phil Hinrichs, Vice President of Risk Management at Stellar. “From executive leadership and project managers to superintendents and office personnel, all Stellar employees are held to a high standard of quality and safety. It is one of our core values and a top priority throughout every stage of a project. Safety is a choice, and at Stellar we choose to work safely.”

The 2019 National Safety Excellence Award winners were selected from ABC member firms that achieved Diamond, Platinum and Gold status in ABC’s STEP Safety Management System in 2019. During the selection process, contractors were judged on self-evaluation scores, lost workday case rates, total recordable incident rates, leading indicator use, process and program innovations, and video interviews conducted by members of ABC’s National Safety and Health Committee.

“Associated Builders and Contractors is proud to recognize Stellar for consistently raising the standards of safety in the construction industry,” said 2020 ABC National Chair Tim Keating, owner and president of R.C. Stevens Construction Co. in Winter Garden, Florida. “Their dedication to world-class safety performance and commitment to total human health is the gold standard of the merit shop construction industry.”

The National Safety Excellence Awards are presented in three major North American Industry Classification System code categories: NAICS 236 – Construction of Buildings; NAICS 237 – Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction; and NAICS 238 – Specialty Trade Contractors.

STEP, the standard for developing world-class safety management systems in construction, is designed to help both large and small contractors evaluate every aspect of their corporate safety and health programs and identify opportunities for improvement. According to ABC’s annual Safety Performance Report, the average STEP Diamond company is more than eight times safer than the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ average for the entire industry based on their total recordable incident rate.

CNA is the presenting sponsor of the National Safety Excellence Awards. See a complete list of winners on ABC’s website.