Bettcher Industries appoints new North American Sales Director

Bettcher Industries Inc. announces that Mark Host has joined the company as North American Director of Sales. In this position, Host is responsible for directing Bettcher's sales growth efforts as well as the successful execution of strategic sales plans that pertain to the company's equipment and aftermarket business in North America. Host will also interface and collaborate with product management, engineering and manufacturing in identifying, developing and commercializing new product solutions for the marketplace.

Mark Host brings a strong expertise in the food, beverage and agricultural sectors to his new position at Bettcher. He possesses more than 20 years of progressive experience in a variety of roles covering business development, key account management, and organizational growth. Most recently, Host served as the director of western hemisphere sales for TOMRA Sorting Solutions, a global industrial automation and processing equipment provider to the food and beverage industries.

In addition to his extensive professional experience, Host holds a bachelor's degree from St. Johns University in Collegeville, MN and has earned a variety of certifications in consultative selling, strategic selling, and international leadership.

Commenting on Host's appointment, Russ Stroner, Bettcher's vice president of global sales stated, "We're pleased to welcome Mark to our company. His wide-ranging experience in managing national sales and service programs ̶ along with supporting important global enterprises within the food-related industries ̶ aligns perfectly with our goal of achieving robust sales growth and 100% customer satisfaction."

