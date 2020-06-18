Bettcher Industries appoints new Vice President of Marketing

Bettcher Industries Inc. announces that Bryan Hesse has joined the company as vice president of marketing. In this position, Hesse is responsible for strategic guidance and direction of Bettcher’s domestic and global marketing activities, new product and business development initiatives, plus M&A strategies. Hesse will lead the company in discovering and qualifying opportunities for growth within existing product categories as well as in completely new initiatives.

Bryan Hesse has more than 20 years of progressive experience in domestic and global marketing, including new product development processes, strategic marketing and global business development. Prior to joining Bettcher, Hesse served as vice president of sales and marketing at ATS Automatic Tooling Systems. In addition, he has led the marketing efforts of several other corporations including Cooper Tire and Rubber Company, residential marketing at Armstrong World Industries, and Valspar Corporation’s consumer division.

Hesse has also held progressively responsible positions at Proctor & Gamble’s Gillette and Duracell businesses involving equipment engineering, new business development strategic planning, and general management.

In addition to his extensive professional experience, Hesse holds a bachelor's degree from Southern Connecticut University and an MBA degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

Commenting on Hesse’s appointment, Thomas Holm, Bettcher's president stated, "We're pleased to welcome Bryan to our company. His wide-ranging experience in managing global marketing programs aligns perfectly with our goals of achieving robust sales growth, brand reputation and customer satisfaction."

Established in 1944, Bettcher Industries, Inc. brings more than 75 years of successful innovation to the food processing industry. The company is a leading developer and manufacturer of innovative precision-cutting tools for food processing, industrial, medical and other applications, along with operating strategic sales and service partnerships with several global manufacturing firms that are design and technology leaders in their respective product categories.

