Bettcher Industries, Inc. announces that Kurt Miller has joined the company as vice president of operations. Miller is responsible for directing and managing all operational activities at the company including planning, scheduling, manufacturing, procurement, product engineering, quality, inventory, warehousing, maintenance and facilities.

A key focus of Miller’s responsibilities is implementing manufacturing best practices while leading the organization to World Class status via the application of 80/20 methodologies, lean production practices and continuous improvement techniques.

Miller has more than 30 years of progressive experience across a wide range of operational functions in engineering and manufacturing. Before joining Bettcher, he served in leadership positions at the Swagelok Company, including engineering and quality assurance management and spearheading business systems transformation. During his 25-year career at Swagelok, Miller was a multi-year recipient of the company’s President’s Award for outstanding performance and business leadership.

In addition to his extensive professional experience, Miller holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering and an MBA degree, both from the University of Akron.

Commenting on Miller’s appointment, Edward Steele, Bettcher's president stated, "We're very pleased to welcome Kurt to our company. His wide-ranging experience in managing large industrial company operations aligns perfectly with our goal to optimize the operational efficiencies of the Bettcher organization, here and abroad.”

