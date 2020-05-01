Apex Packaging Solutions will be donating to Coronavirus Relief Fund

Apex Packaging Solutions is donating a percentage of proceeds of every sale of flexible packaging materials to the Coronavirus Relief Fund. Apex is dedicated to lighten the burden that so many have faced during this pandemic. The Founder and CEO, Glenn Davis shared the following statement about their giving: “If you build your business on serving others, your mission does not come to a standstill when you face challenges but is reinforced. We have been focused on providing solutions to problems in the flexible packaging industry but now will offer our help to those in need.”

As a business that is still able to operate, Apex is dedicated to giving back. Starting April 2020, the company will be donating to the relief fund in an effort to do its part to ensure the future and sustainability of our country as we move past this crisis.

For more information visit www.apexpkg.com.