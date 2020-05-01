Supplier News

Apex Packaging Solutions will be donating to Coronavirus Relief Fund

Supplier News
May 1, 2020
Industry News
KEYWORDS Apex Packaging / COVID-19 / flexible packaging
Order Reprints
No Comments

Apex Packaging Solutions is donating a percentage of proceeds of every sale of flexible packaging materials to the Coronavirus Relief Fund. Apex is dedicated to lighten the burden that so many have faced during this pandemic. The Founder and CEO, Glenn Davis shared the following statement about their giving: “If you build your business on serving others, your mission does not come to a standstill when you face challenges but is reinforced. We have been focused on providing solutions to problems in the flexible packaging industry but now will offer our help to those in need.”

As a business that is still able to operate, Apex is dedicated to giving back. Starting April 2020, the company will be donating to the relief fund in an effort to do its part to ensure the future and sustainability of our country as we move past this crisis.

For more information visit www.apexpkg.com.

Subscribe to The National Provisioner

 

Email Icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Recent Articles by Industry News

Russia’s Damate Group signs landmark contract for turkey MDM processing

Combi-Ventilate – turning one ventilator into multiple engineered ventilation stations

Cooper Farms provides over 21,000 meals and donates $10,000 in gift cards for local businesses to first responders

Extension offers online guidance for farmers and ranchers during COVID-19

Related Articles

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.