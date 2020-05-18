Supplier News

Flair Flexible's Enhanced PLATINUM+ Thermoforming Films boost efficiency and cost savings

May 18, 2020
Flair Flexible Packaging is introducing PLATINUM+, a performance-enhanced advancement on its original thermoforming film program. Engineered to offer a wider operating window, PLATINUM+ films offer a premium solution for common challenges with thermoformed flexible packaging, at even lower cost. 

“It's a very operator-friendly film. The film is very consistent. It doesn't require a lot of setup time, material, and product costs that can be associated with adjusting the film or machine settings," says Mike Conrad, Flair's Applied Engineering Field Supervisor. "The film forms well-defined pockets, has great sealing properties, good material distribution - it's highly user-friendly." Whether a machine is at the top or bottom of the operating temperature range, Flair's PLATINUM+ forming films offer consistent performance with tight formability, advanced pocket definition, and even wall thicknesses for both deep and shallow drawing. Also featuring non-forming films with reduced curling and improved lay-flat characteristics, PLATINUM+ thermoforming films are an enhanced experience both for processors and their consumers. 

Coupled with improvements to the exceptional clarity and gloss that characterized Flair’s original program, PLATINUM+ thermoforming films offer an ideal solution for both retail and industrial applications, cheese products, fresh or processed meat, surimi, tofu, plus more. Suitable for fresh and frozen applications, PLATINUM+ films are available in high and standard barriers through Flair's extensive Stock Program and may also be developed in custom structures, sizes, and gauges for unique applications. All custom solutions offer access to a full suite of complementary services at no added cost. These include services through Flair’s in-house Innovation Center, featuring a fully equipped Technical lab for product and structural analysis; an Application Lab housing specialized equipment for performance simulation testing; as well as an Applied Engineering Team for on-site technical support and servicing of Flair's films on customers' machines.

For more information visit www.flairpackaging.com.

