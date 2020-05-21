Supplier News

Master-Bilt manufacturing facility to close in New Albany, Mississippi

May 21, 2020
Refrigerated Solutions Group announced that after a full review of its business opportunities, market conditions and other options, it reached the difficult but necessary decision to begin the process of permanently closing its manufacturing facility located in New Albany, Mississippi.  

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused sudden, dramatic, and unexpected conditions outside of the company’s control. The unprecedented and major economic downturn and the governmental-forced closures of many of RSG’s customers have contributed to these unforeseeable business conditions. As a result, product manufacturing will be consolidated to RSG's Hudson, WI facility by October 31, 2020. The RSG warehouse facility in Guntown, MS will remain an ongoing warehouse and distribution operation.

“RSG is committed to maintaining the Master-Bilt brand and will continue to support our customers, sales representatives, service agents and channel partners,” commented Chief Executive Officer Kevin Fink.

Fink continued, “We wish to extend our appreciation to our employees, customers and channel partners for their support over the years of the Master-Bilt brand and throughout this manufacturing change.”

For more information visit www.master-bilt.com.

