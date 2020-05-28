Private Label Manufacturers Association president dies after short illness

The Private Label Manufacturers Association has released the following news:

“We are sad to let you know that our friend, colleague and President of PLMA, Brian Sharoff, passed away on Saturday, May 23rd after a brief illness.

“During his tenure the association grew tremendously, from less than two hundred members in the U.S. to more than 4,400 worldwide.

“All of us and the entire PLMA staff will be working very hard together in the difficult weeks and months ahead to make sure that the association’s 2020 trade shows, conferences and programs will be more successful than ever.”

Sharoff, 77, served in the New York State Assembly from the 42nd district from 1971 to 1976. According to StoreBrands.com, Sharoff joined the PLMA shortly after the organization began. During his tenure, the Private Label Trade Show grew from a 50-booth event to a massive show with more than 3,000 booths and thousands of attendees.

Source: PLMA, StoreBrands