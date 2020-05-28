Meat and Poultry Industry News

Private Label Manufacturers Association president dies after short illness

The National Provisioner News Briefs
May 28, 2020
Industry News
KEYWORDS Obituary / PLMA / Private Label Manufacturers Association
Reprints
No Comments

The Private Label Manufacturers Association has released the following news:

“We are sad to let you know that our friend, colleague and President of PLMA, Brian Sharoff, passed away on Saturday, May 23rd after a brief illness.

“During his tenure the association grew tremendously, from less than two hundred members in the U.S. to more than 4,400 worldwide.

“All of us and the entire PLMA staff will be working very hard together in the difficult weeks and months ahead to make sure that the association’s 2020 trade shows, conferences and programs will be more successful than ever.”

Sharoff, 77, served in the New York State Assembly from the 42nd district from 1971 to 1976. According to StoreBrands.com, Sharoff joined the PLMA shortly after the organization began. During his tenure, the Private Label Trade Show grew from a 50-booth event to a massive show with more than 3,000 booths and thousands of attendees.

Source: PLMA, StoreBrands

Subscribe to The National Provisioner

 

Email Icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Recent Articles by Industry News

Strassburger Meats celebrates National Beef Burger Day by introducing StrassBurger

KML Stand-Out Mounted Bearings offer sanitation protection against bacteria and other potential contaminants in food & beverage applications

Staying competitive in challenging times: How new X-ray inspection technology can help

Wellshire Farms introduces certified gluten-free turkey and beef meatballs

Related Articles

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.