Ozark River Manufacturing combats COVID-19 price gouging while demand doubles for its portable sinks

During a time when many companies are raising prices on healthcare and safety supplies used in the fight against the coronavirus, Ozark River Manufacturing Co. is doing the exact opposite. Rather than taking advantage of the fears surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Ozark River Manufacturing has slashed by 50 percent the price of its NSF-certified portable handwashing stations even though demand has doubled.

Ozark River Manufacturing Co., headquartered near Nashville in Murfreesboro, was able to cut prices, radically streamlining its production process to focus on four of the 45 models it builds. The production revamp also allows the company to build and ship its sinks more quickly. Products are now shipped within 48 hours compared to a week or more before the production revamp.

“We are doing everything in our power to supply companies with affordable, portable sinks that will safeguard the health of their employees,” said Ozark River Manufacturing Co. founder and CEO Martin Watts. “Nothing is more important to our company than supporting the essential workers in our country who are on the frontlines, fighting to save lives and stop the spread of this awful disease.”

Orders are pouring in to equip pop-up hospitals, including for the alternate care facility at the Javits Center in New York City and a 30-bed conversion of a gymnasium space at the New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus, New Jersey. Located near the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, New Bridge is New Jersey’s largest hospital. When sinks were required for this fast-tracked expansion, Ozark River delivered the fixtures quickly and at a discounted price. The portable hand-washing stations will provide healthcare professionals and patients with the ability to wash immediately at the point of contact, helping to prevent further infections.

Ozark River is also receiving many inquiries from leading companies, such as Amazon, MGM Grand, Sony Pictures, Toyota, Boeing and Cracker Barrel.

The reliability of the sinks (99.7 percent success rate in the field), NSF certification and the ability to quickly ship its sinks have been the key drivers in helping customers protect employees. In addition to healthcare needs, the sinks are also playing a vital role across a variety of industries – including manufacturing facilities, distribution centers and retail stores where plumbing is not easily configured – to provide hot-and-cold running water to help ensure the safety of all employees, as well as frontline workers who are interacting with patients or customers.

The Centers for Disease Control has placed special emphasis on hand hygiene to stop the spread of the coronavirus. All Ozark River sinks comply with rapidly changing federal and local handwashing safety codes. Each Ozark River sink is a self-contained unit and provides hot and cold potable water with quick connect water tanks.

For more information visit www.Ozarkriver.com.