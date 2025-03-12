Pickled food product brand Bay View Packing has completed a significant expansion of its production capacity with the installation of a new rotary chuck capper and upgraded label applicator. This strategic investment allows Bay View Packing to double its throughput, enabling the company to better serve its private-label and contract manufacturing partners.

The recent upgrades address prior bottlenecks in the production line, increasing efficiency without sacrificing the brand's quality. With the new equipment in place, Bay View Packing can now cap up to 90 jars per minute, compared to its previous maximum of 40, and apply labels with greater accuracy and speed.

"While these upgrades enhance our efficiency, what sets Bay View Packing apart is that every product is still hand-packed with pride," said Drew Liebner, president of Bay View Packing. "We're blending tradition with innovation—leveraging advanced equipment to expand our capabilities while ensuring that every jar meets the same high standards that our customers expect."

With increased output and reduced downtime, Bay View Packing is now positioned to support major retailers and brands seeking a reliable manufacturing partner for private label and contract manufacturing.

Beyond production gains, this investment has also led to job creation and retention at the facility.

"We're excited about what this means for our partners," said Liebner. "With our increased capacity, we can offer even more flexibility, scalability, and consistency—whether for brands looking to expand their pickled product offerings or retailers wanting a trusted private label supplier."

Bay View Packing's facility upgrades were supported in part by the Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grant Program, which recognizes the company's role in strengthening domestic food production.

