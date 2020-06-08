New modular Orbital Cleaner OC200 from GEA ensures squeaky clean tank interiors

A modular and efficient solution for the cleaning of hygienic process, storage and fermentation tanks of all sizes has been developed by the system provider GEA. It is used in the food and beverage industry, as well as in the healthcare, chemical, marine, fish farming, bio-ethanol, and wine sectors, and in the paint and coatings industries. After the highly acclaimed premiere at the BrauBeviale 2019 in Nuremberg, the official sales launch of the new modular orbital cleaner OC200 has now begun. It is available immediately.

How an orbital cleaner works

The OC200 rotates around the horizontal and vertical axis. The OC200 can be equipped with two, three or four nozzles of different length and diameter. The internal profiling of the nozzles creates a high impact jet, which ensures intensive cleaning of the inner surface of the tank or container. The orbital cleaner can be operated at pressures ranging from 4 to 10 bar. It covers a wide range of tank sizes with its variance in terms of the number of nozzles, variable nozzle diameters, lengths and rotation speeds. Thanks to its powerful jets, it can clean tanks with a diameter of up to 36 meters.

Modularity as a real customer advantage

The modular concept allows easy exchange of components, such as the rotors, nozzle carriers and nozzles, in various standard versions while the remaining components do not have to be disassembled. This modularity allows a flexible adaptation to the process and customer requirements regarding cleaning diameter, installation opening, jet dwell time and cleaning intensity, thus allowing optimization of the cleaning process, with a reduced consumption of cleaning media.

With its hygienic design and the use of FDA-compliant materials (FDA: U.S. Food and Drug Administration) the OC200 is suitable for use in the food and pharmaceutical industry.

Service and quality

Compared to conventional orbital cleaners, the OC200 offers significant advantages in terms of cleaning performance, efficiency, quality and durability. In addition, the maintenance intervals are significantly longer compared to other orbital cleaners, which in turn ensures longer plant availability. The relatively small number of components within the cleaner, as well as the availability of standard service kits through the extensive GEA network, enable fast and cost-effective service and thus smooth operation.

The customer saves cleaning costs

The GEA Orbital Cleaner OC200 saves both time and valuable resources (chemicals, water, personnel costs) by optimally adapting the cleaner to the process conditions, as well as extended maintenance intervals. The total costs of operating the cleaner ("Total Costs of Ownership"), i.e. acquisition costs, energy consumption, maintenance and repairs, are very low compared to other orbital cleaners.

Powerful and flexible cleaner

The OC200 also offers further advantages when changing parameters in the existing cleaning process. Due to the exchangeability of components it can be easily adapted to the new requirements. Customers know what they get from the new OC200: optimized cleaning performance that helps protect their end product and brand name by preventing contamination and increasing process reliability.

