Introducing JFC GOLD Cleaner & Degreaser from Madison Chemical

Madison Chemical introduces JFC GOLD, a liquid alkaline detergent that is ideal for cleaning and degreasing floors, equipment, machinery, and more. It has a refreshing lemon-lime scent and is safe on ferrous, stainless, aluminum and zinc alloys, and most painted surfaces when used as directed. With a wide range of applications, JFC GOLD is ideal for use in many industrial and commercial settings, including metalworking & machining facilities, manufacturing environments, warehousing, shipping & receiving areas, and more.

Ideal for use with scrubbers or mops, this proven product removes grease, grime, tire marks, and more from high traffic areas. When used with floor scrubbers, the product should be used at .5 to 5% by volume with water at ambient to 150°F. For manual cleaning with mops, a dilution of 1% to 5% by volume with water from ambient to 100°F is needed.

Versatile JFC GOLD can also be used to clean equipment, machinery, engines, and more, simplifying ordering and stocking of cleaners/degreasers for multiple applications. When used in immersion tanks, the product should be used from 2% to 5% by volume with water from 80°F to 150°F. It can also be used in low and high-pressure non-recirculating spray systems at 1% to 5% by volume with water from ambient to 150°F.

For additional information, visit www.MadChem.com.