Meat and Poultry Industry NewsCoronavirus Coverage

COVID-19 cases rise in Arkansas

2020_corona_image_np.jpg
June 16, 2020
Industry News
KEYWORDS arkansas / COVID-19
Reprints
No Comments

The Arkansas Department of Health reported that the number of cases of Coronavirus linked to the state’s poultry industry rose by 422 cases between Monday and Friday of last week. The total number of cases related to the meat processing industry stands at 1,353. Three weeks ago, there were 150 cases linked to the industry, reports Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette.

According to the paper, there are 682 active cases among poultry workers and 671 workers have recovered from a coronavirus infection, according to a report Friday. Of the active cases, data shows more than 50% are in Hispanic workers.

There have been a total of 11,547 Coronavirus cases in Arkansas. Of the 524 community cases, a third come from Tyson Foods’ processing plant on Berry Street.

Source: Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Subscribe to The National Provisioner

 

Email Icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Recent Articles by Industry News

Admix DynaShear inline mixers awarded EHEDG certification

Ten times faster than the blink of an eye…

Sysco launches new interactive virtual ‘Restaurant Readiness Tool’ for operators

Illinois Ag Department, custom processor clash over ground beef

You must login or register in order to post a comment.