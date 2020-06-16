COVID-19 cases rise in Arkansas

The Arkansas Department of Health reported that the number of cases of Coronavirus linked to the state’s poultry industry rose by 422 cases between Monday and Friday of last week. The total number of cases related to the meat processing industry stands at 1,353. Three weeks ago, there were 150 cases linked to the industry, reports Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette.

According to the paper, there are 682 active cases among poultry workers and 671 workers have recovered from a coronavirus infection, according to a report Friday. Of the active cases, data shows more than 50% are in Hispanic workers.

There have been a total of 11,547 Coronavirus cases in Arkansas. Of the 524 community cases, a third come from Tyson Foods’ processing plant on Berry Street.

Source: Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette