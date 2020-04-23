Rentokil rolls out additional disinfection service to treat businesses with confirmed COVID-19 cases

The threat of Coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to loom over North America as many people transmit the virus before even showing signs of the illness.

As businesses continue to deal with the risk transmitting the virus unknowingly via surfaces or through people, disinfection and awareness has become paramount. To help businesses with the essential need of disinfection and to provide that peace of mind, Rentokil, the third largest pest control company in North America, rolled out an additional level of disinfection service to treat facilities with confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Rentokil’s Disinfection Service launched in March and is ideal for businesses that are implementing precautionary cleaning, those required to disinfect before reopening and now for businesses with confirmed cases of the virus.

“We’ve seen such a high demand for disinfection service with our commercial customers,” said Rentokil President & CEO, John Myers. “The protection of their employees, customers and our service personnel is our top priority, and we are now able to help our customers get back up and running safely after a confirmed COVID-19 case.”

Each Rentokil Disinfection Service starts with an assessment of the facility to identify any high risk areas. The certified specialist will determine the level of disinfection, protection and service, and will wear specialized protective gear while conducting the service. In cases where there has been a COVID-19 exposure, the specialists set up a special staging area for donning and removing this protective gear to further protect the facility.

The specialists use a wide range of tools to treat the area with advanced Liquid Dispersal Technology, which creates extremely small disinfectant droplets to treat hard contact surfaces and inaccessible areas. The fast-acting formula inactivates pathogens in 10 minutes, including COVID-19, SARS, MRSA, E. Coli, Salmonella and more. The formula is U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-registered on the N-list, which is approved for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The environmentally-friendly and non-harmful formula also has added benefits of leaving no harsh fumes, visible residue and eliminates odors.

“We developed this program to maintain the highest level of hygiene in our customer’s facilities,” said Myers. “It is our goal to give business owners the peace of mind that they are doing all they can to protect their people and show that their brand is committed to safety.”

For more information on the Disinfection Service or to set up an appointment, please visit www.Rentokil.com/us.