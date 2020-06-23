Goodway Technologies launches ultra-portable surface sanitation solution to assist businesses with continuous cleaning applications

Goodway Technologies is launching BioSpray-5, a lightweight, ultra-portable surface sanitation system that helps to improve the overall safety and wellbeing of occupants by effectively disinfecting surfaces against bacteria and viruses quickly.

This solution is ideal for applications where continuous cleaning is required; there is a need to turn around space quickly, and areas where sensitive electronic equipment is present. The BioSpray-5 is packaged in a heavy-duty, yet lightweight case which includes an innovative CO2 based propelled system that provides better coverage than traditional pump sprayers while using less chemical volume too. It is designed for intermittent spraying of alcohol-based sanitizers, like and disinfectants BioSpray-D2, and doesn’t require any power. It also comes with a built-in handle for portability and ease when moving to the next application.

“Businesses that experience higher traffic and turnaround are facing an even greater level of demand when it comes to sanitation,” says Tim Kane, president of Goodway Technologies. “The mobility of the BioSpray-5 allows businesses to quickly, yet effectively, perform sanitation and disinfection throughout the entire facility.”

For quick sanitation and disinfection, alcohol-based solutions work best. Initially developed for hospital and healthcare locations, this technology delivers fast-acting sanitizing and disinfecting in a quick-drying formula that kills bacteria and viruses rapidly and evaporates in 60 seconds or less. Typically, alcohol cannot be sprayed due to flammability concerns. However, the innovative BioSpray CO2 system renders the alcohol inflammable. Plus, the lab-calibrated gun system produces micro-droplets of sanitizer, providing more effective coverage of all surface areas than trigger sprayers.

BioSpray-D2 alcohol-based disinfectant is EPA registered, food contact surface safe and offers a variety of bacterial and viral kills claims. Due to its quick-drying characteristics, it is also safe for use around water-sensitive equipment and machinery, making it a versatile solution for sanitizing a variety of food and non-food surfaces throughout the building. It also reduces the amount of labor needed to sanitize while using less chemical volume versus pump spraying techniques.

BioSpray-5 Surface Sanitation System Features:

Quiet and non-electric, which means no power sources is required

Lightweight spraying system for easy application

A highly calibrated delivery system for more effective coverage

Ultra-portable for easy transport and storage

BioSpray systems use 88% less chemical solution and speed up coverage by 64% compared to trigger sprayers

The heavy-duty case can be used in rolling, or hand-held configurations

BioSpray-5 Applications Include:

Restaurants

Fitness Centers

Casinos/Gaming Establishments

Office Buildings

Retail Environments

Nursing Homes

Classrooms

Hospital Food Preparation Areas

Rehabilitation Centers

Manufacturing

Medical Offices

Visit the website to learn more about Goodway’s full line of surface sanitation systems.