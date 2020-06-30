Happy 300! Hiperbaric celebrates sale of its 300th Hiperbaric machine to Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, a leading global avocado producer, has acquired Hiperbaric’s 300th high pressure processing (HPP) machine, for its plant in Mexico. The Hiperbaric 300 is one of the most economically competitive HPP machines, with a capacity of 3,100 lbs. per hour. With this capacity, Calavo Growers will continue scaling its avocado operations, according to the company.

Hiperbaric, the global leader in HPP technology, holds the largest portfolio of HPP machines installed worldwide, with more than 250 customers and 60% market share. Equipment reliability, personalized technical support and after-sales service, as well as extensive product research and engineering development, has positioned Hiperbaric as a global leader in HPP technology.

“We are proud of this accomplishment and that Calavo, one of the pioneers in the avocado industry, trusts Hiperbaric as their HPP partner. As a former professional in the avocado industry, I am proud to see the growth and solidification of this industry, as well as advances in avocado preservation. Hiperbaric's HPP technology allows producers to create safe, great-tasting, nutritious products, without preservatives, while extending shelf life," says Roberto Peregrina, director, Hiperbaric USA.

