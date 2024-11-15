Hiperbaric achieved two milestones at Pack Expo International in Chicago. The company received special recognition for 25 years of innovation and leadership in HPP technology from Andrew Dougherty and announced a new installation of its Hiperbaric 420 integrated system at HPP Chicago's facility in Bartlett, Ill.

"This recognition at PACK EXPO International is a testament to our commitment to innovation and food safety over the past quarter-century," said Andrés Hernando, founder and CEO of Hiperbaric. "From our earliest machines to today's advanced systems, we've remained focused on developing technologies that make food both safer and better. Our innovations help food and beverage producers enhance food safety, while meeting growing consumer demand for clean-label, minimally processed products".

The new Hiperbaric 420 installation at HPP Chicago represents the company's continued expansion in the U.S. market. The more than 100,000-square-foot facility will provide HPP tolling services to food manufacturers in the greater Chicago area.

"The Chicago region is a crucial hub for food manufacturing, and this new installation will provide local producers with access to advanced HPP technology," said Rob Peregrina, USA executive director at Hiperbaric. "We're seeing unprecedented demand for HPP across various food categories, from ready-to-eat meals and proteins to pet food, as manufacturers seek solutions for food safety and extended shelf life without artificial preservatives."

During Pack Expo, Hiperbaric showcased its latest innovations in HPP technology, including high-pressure thermal processing systems for shelf-stable foods. The company also highlighted its HPP automation solutions, demonstrating how manufacturers can optimize HPP operations for maximum efficiency.

Hiperbaric experts Anthony Zapata, business development manager, and Daniela Soto, HPP food applications specialist, presented "Trends in HPP: RTE Meals, Seafood, Proteins, and Pet Food" at the Processing Innovation Stage, addressing the growing adoption of HPP technology across diverse food categories.

High-pressure processing continues to gain traction in the food industry as a proven method for ensuring food safety while maintaining nutritional value and fresh taste. The technology uses cold water under high pressure to eliminate harmful bacteria and extend product shelf life without heat or chemical preservatives. The global HPP market is experiencing significant growth, driven by consumer demand for clean-label, minimally processed foods.

This year, Hiperbaric has opened a sales and service office with pilot plant equipment in China in view of the opportunities in the HPP food market. The new headquarters is located in the Shanghai Free Trade Zone, and Hiperbaric aims to become the fastest growing HPP technology company in the Asian market.

Source: Hiperbaric