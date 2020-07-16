Aptar Food + Beverage announces market launch of SeaWell packaging system designed to maintain seafood quality and freshness

Aptar Food + Beverage, part of AptarGroup, Inc. and a leader in a broad range of food protection solutions and proprietary active packaging systems for seafood and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, has launched its SEAWELL Protective Packaging System with a leading national retailer in more than 3,800 store locations. A first-of-its-kind active packaging solution, the SeaWell system is designed to preserve seafood freshness and maintain optimal quality from sea to table.

The proprietary SEAWELL active packaging system features integrated technology that absorbs excess liquids that would otherwise accumulate around the seafood, causing potential product breakdown and negatively impacting shelf life. It utilizes a proprietary blend of direct food-contact-safe absorbent materials that trap excess fluids inside patented pockets or wells, which are integrated into the packaging and hidden by the seafood product. This innovative technology and packaging design separates the seafood from excess liquids, reducing the rate of microbial growth and chemical degradation. The SEAWELL system improves freshness and visual appeal, absorbs odors, and enhances safety by reducing overall bacteria count and mitigating cross-contamination in the kitchen. In fact, in a challenge study on scallops, the SEAWELL active packaging system provided a 3 log (99.9%) reduction in aerobic bacteria through day 13.

The company’s current launch partner indicated that, “The innovative packaging system has reduced shrink and improved sales in the category compared to the previous packaging solution.”

Available in a variety of sizes, the SEAWELL system offers sea-to-table protection for both fresh and frozen seafood. The technology also enables seafood processors to pack frozen for distribution and thaw in the same package for fresh sale to market. This provides both consumers and industrial kitchens with an optimal seafood experience and a pristine case-to-cook product. It enables seafood processors to expand their geographic reach as well as help solve the challenges home delivery and grocery markets face as they rapidly expand their customer base and strive to meet increasing demands for delivering the freshest seafood possible.

“For years, the industry has sought measures to improve the freshness and shelf life of shipped seafood, as well as ways to improve consumers’ experiences,” said Neal Watson, Vice President & General Manager for Aptar Food + Beverage - Food Protection. “SEAWELL helps solve the challenges seafood distributors face. We are excited to be partnering with major industry players to expand the use of SEAWELL packaging to provide a safer, more reliable option for increasing seafood consumption across the globe.”

For more information visit www.aptar.com.