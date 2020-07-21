Garrett Valley Farms, a family-owned, all-natural and organic meat company, has expanded its line of sugar-free products with the introduction of its Organic Sugar Free Uncured Turkey Bacon. The product is the latest Garrett Valley Farms product to be certified organic by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

This naturally smoked, paleo-friendly organic turkey bacon gives consumers a new option to fit their dietary and lifestyle needs, while not compromising on flavor. Made with quality, transparent ingredients, families will know exactly what they’re bringing into their homes.

“We’re excited to add the Organic Sugar Free Uncured Turkey Bacon to our current product line. As a family-owned company, we’re dedicated to providing families with all-natural, wholesome food options,” said Jessica Colameco, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Garrett Valley Farms. “We’re proud to support our consumers’ current needs for quality, USDA-certified organic food.”

The new Organic Sugar Free Uncured Turkey Bacon is gluten, soy, and casein-free, and is 94% fat-free to provide a wholesome alternative. Made with family values, this turkey option is raised without antibiotics and fed a vegetarian diet. Garrett Valley Farms products are minimally processed and free of artificial flavors and preservatives.

Source: Garret Valley Farms

For more information or to locate a store near you, visit garrettvalley.com