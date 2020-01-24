Wellshire Farms introduces Sugar Free Dry Rubbed Uncured Bacon Ends & Pieces

Wellshire Farms, a leader in the all-natural and organic meat industry, has expanded its sugar free line of wholesome bacon offerings with the launch of its Sugar Free Dry Rubbed Uncured Bacon Ends & Pieces. The new product launches just in time for the New Year, as consumers look to jumpstart 2020 with healthy eating resolutions and add cleaner and more nutritious options to their diets.

“With the start of the New Year, we know that consumers are looking to create a game plan for healthier eating, which is why we’re excited to add a new sugar free bacon to our lineup,” said Jessica Colameco, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Wellshire Farms. “As a family-owned company, we understand the importance of providing families with wholesome products that are made with quality, transparent ingredients. The Sugar Free Dry Rubbed Uncured Bacon Ends & Pieces are easy to incorporate into wholesome meals and are perfect for those following keto and paleo diets.”

Sugar Free Dry Rubbed Uncured Bacon Ends & Pieces are gluten, soy and casein free, contain no celery powder and have 37% less sodium. They’re also made with pork that is raised without antibiotics and fed a vegetarian diet. All Wellshire Farms products are minimally processed and free of artificial flavors and preservatives.

The product will be sold exclusively in Whole Foods Markets nationwide.

Source: Wellshire Farms