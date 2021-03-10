Wellshire Farms, a leader in the all natural and organic meat industry, introduces its new Sous Vide line, which will include two new fully cooked items: Seared Pork Carnitas and Braised Angus Beef Pot Roast. These new products are a flavorful addition to the all natural and organic options from Wellshire Farms.

As a family-owned company, Wellshire understands the importance of providing wholesome products made with quality, transparent ingredients that families can feel good about bringing into their homes. Made with busy families in mind, these new high protein options make meal prep quick and effortless without compromising on delicious flavor.

“We understand that convenience and flavor shouldn’t be a choice, which is why we ensured that our Sous Vide options will satisfy every customer’s desire for both,” said Kevin O’Neill, General Manager Wellshire Farms, “Wellshire is proud to launch these new fully cooked, heat and eat products that meet consumer’s needs and busy lifestyles.”

The new fully cooked Seared Pork Carnitas and Braised Angus Beef Pot Roast are gluten-free and contain 20 grams of protein per serving. They’re made with pork and beef that have been humanely-raised without antibiotics and fed a vegetarian diet. All Wellshire Farms products are minimally processed and free of artificial flavors and preservatives, and the Braised Angus Beef Pot Roast is made with USDA choice beef.

Source: Wellshire Farms