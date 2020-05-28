Wellshire Farms introduces certified gluten-free turkey and beef meatballs

Wellshire Farms, a leader in the all-natural and organic meat industry, has broadened its line of gluten-free products with the introduction of its Certified Gluten-Free Turkey and Beef Meatballs.

With these fully cooked, oven-roasted Italian style meatballs, meal prep becomes quick and effortless without forgoing taste or quality. Including simple ingredients, they make for the perfect stay-at-home meal for busy families, providing delicious flavor with ease.

“We’re excited to add gluten-free meatballs to our product line – offering both a beef and turkey option to consumers. As a family-owned company, we understand the importance of providing families with wholesome products that are made with quality, transparent ingredients,” said Jessica Colameco, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Wellshire Farms. “We’re proud to offer these new gluten-free products that have been certified by the Gluten-Free Certification Organization (GFCO) in order to meet our consumer’s needs.”

The new Turkey and Beef Meatballs are gluten and soy-free to provide a healthy, quality meat option for all. Both beef and turkey options are raised without antibiotics and fed a vegetarian diet. All Wellshire Farms products are minimally processed and free of artificial flavors and preservatives.

These products will be available in the frozen section of Whole Foods Markets nationwide. For more information about the new meatball options, visit wellshirefarms.com

Source: Wellshire Farms