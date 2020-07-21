In recognition of National Hot Dog Day on July 22, 2020, members of the North American Meat Institute (NAMI or the Meat Institute) are working with Feeding America to donate more than 325,000 hot dogs to food banks across the nation for people in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Traditionally, National Hot Dog Day activities celebrate the cultural, social and nutritional value of America’s summer favorite, the hot dog. For more than 40 years, the North American Meat Institute (Meat Institute) has celebrated National Hot Dog Day on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, serving up hot dogs to lawmakers and their staff in one of the most anticipated events of the year.

This year the economic uncertainty due to COVID-19 has changed this annual celebration into an opportunity for the meat and poultry industry to help millions of Americans turning to food banks, many for the first time, to feed their families.

The Meat Institute would like to recognize the following members and partners for their generosity, supporting 25 food banks and many more community partners around the country:

NAMI Member Company: Feeding America Food Bank

Boar’s Head: Mid Ohio Food Bank, Grove City, Ohio

Clemens Food Group/Hatfield: Second Harvest Food Bank of Lehigh Valley & NEPA in Allentown, Penn.

Certified Angus Beef: Feeding America West Michigan Food Bank, Comstock Park, Mich. and Greater Cleveland Foodbank, Cleveland, Ohio

Dietz and Watson: Philabundance, Philadelphia, Penn., Capital Area Food Bank, Washington D.C., Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, Charlotte, NC and The Greater Boston Food Bank, Boston, Mass.

Ebels General Store/Little Town Jerky: Feeding America West Michigan Food Bank, Cadillac, Mich.

Flocchini Family Provisions: Food Bank of Northern Nevada, McCarron, Nev.

Kent Quality Foods: Feeding America West Michigan Food Bank, Cadillac, Mich.

Lower Foods: Utah Food Bank, Salt Lake City, Utah

Nueske’s: Chicago Area Food Bank, Chicago, Ill.

Old World Provisions: Regional Food Bank of Northeast NY, Albany, NY

Omaha Steaks: Food Bank for the Heartland, Omaha, Neb.

Original Hot Dog Factory: Atlanta Community Food Bank, Atlanta, GA

Sigma Foods Inc.: Houston Food Bank, Houston, Tex. , San Antonio Food Bank, San Antonio, Tex.

Smithfield Foods: City Harvest, New York, NY

Sysco Cleveland: Greater Cleveland Food Bank, Cleveland, Ohio

Tyson Foods (Ball Park Brand): Feeding Tampa Bay, Tampa, Fla. Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, Orlando, Fla.

Uncle Charley’s Sausage Co.: Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, Pittsburgh, Penn.

Usingers in partnership with Shake Shack: Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Wis.

Zweigles: Foodlink, Inc. Rochester, NY

Source: North American Meat Institute