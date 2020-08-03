JBS Food Canada ULC, a Brooks, Alberta, Canada establishment, is recalling approximately 38,406 pounds of boneless beef head meat products that were not presented for import re-inspection into the United States, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The raw, frozen, boneless beef head meat items were imported on July 13, 2020 and were further processed by another company into ground beef products. The following products are subject to recall:

80-lb. boxes containing eight, 10-lb. chubs of “BALTER MEAT COMPANY 73/27 GROUND BEEF,” with “USE BY/FREEZE BY” dates of 08/09/2020 or 08/10/2020, pack dates of 072020, 072120, or 072220, and lot codes of 2020A or 2030A represented on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 11126” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distribution centers in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, for further distribution to retail locations.

The problem was discovered when FSIS determined through routine surveillance that the product had by-passed FSIS import reinspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Source: FSIS