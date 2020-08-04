Every year since 2006, cattle feeders, ranchers, educators and allied industry leaders have gathered at the Feeding Quality Forum (FQF) for thought-provoking conversation and networking.

This year offers the same range of topics and interaction – but in a virtual setting.

"You won’t get to shake hands with old friends and new, but we’re still bringing together some of the great minds in the beef industry to present the kind of information folks have come to expect from the Forum," says Kara Lee, production brand manager for the Certified Angus Beef (CAB) brand.

The 15th annual conference as webinar is being condensed to a few hours on Aug. 25 and 26 that will offer key marketing insights and unique perspectives on the beef supply chain’s future.

Many feedyard managers and staff have attended over the years, but Lee says FQF is a great resource for everyone in beef cattle production and marketing.

"Along with cattle feeders, we are targeting commercial cow-calf producers who are retaining ownership, interested in some progressive marketing of their own, or just learning how to raise better beef," she says. "It’s also a great opportunity for folks in allied industries – anyone who touches the cattle feeding business."

Dan Basse, president and analyst for AgResource Company, will kick-start the webinar Tuesday afternoon with an overview of commodity and financial markets around the world. Back by popular demand, "he brings some perspective on how what’s going on globally can impact our business here on the cattle production side," Lee says.

Dustin Aherin will follow with "Hindsight 2020." The RaboResearch vice president and animal protein analyst will show how COVID-19 first affected the cattle industry and what’s next for cattle procurement, processing and merchandising, post-pandemic.

"We know aftereffects of the market disruption will be top of mind for cattle feeders for months to come," Lee says. "We want to bring in someone who can provide some really excellent perspective on that moment in time and what we can expect looking forward."

Later that afternoon, FQF will recognize noted cattle feeding research scientist John Matsushima as the 2020 Industry Achievement Award winner for his long career of dedicated service.

CAB’s Paul Dykstra, beef cattle specialist, will lead off Wednesday’s events with ideas on progressive feeder cattle marketing. Focused on maximizing cow-calf investments, Dykstra will address alternative ways of adding value to high-quality calves when retained ownership is not feasible.

"We know that feeder-calf marketing is not a one-size-fits-all topic," Lee says. That’s why Dykstra offers insight into several types of commercial operations.

Randy Blach, CattleFax CEO, will wrap up the conference with a 20-year forward look at the industry’s future. He brings his extensive knowledge in market trends and analytics to provide unsurpassed insight on what to expect in the next couple of decades.

At the end of each presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions directly to the speakers.

Feeding Quality Forum will be a free resource to those who register, thanks to its sponsors: AngusLink, Diamond V, Feed-Lot Magazine, Micronutrients and Zoetis.

Registration is now open at www.feedingqualityforum.com, where you can also find the full agenda and learn more about the speakers.

"Feeding Quality Forum is just two hours a day, for two days," Lee says. "At no cost other than your time, we feel like it’s a great investment to access and interact with some of the best industry leaders available."

Source: Feeding Quality Forum