SEMA is pleased to announce it has selected Starfish Management Solutions as its new association management company. All operations of the organization will be run out of the Starfish Tallahassee, Florida, headquarters location.

Fran Gilbert, CAE will serve as SEMA’s Executive Director; Lisa Kamper will oversee meetings and events; and Alonda Hill will manage membership. The Starfish Team is working with Cheryl Hudson to ensure a smooth transition.

“We are excited to be working with Cheryl and SEMA’s leadership on the transition,” said Gilbert. “And we look forward to meeting and working with SEMA’s members and stakeholders.”

Members can still contact SEMA via email at info@southeasternmeat.com and at by calling 910-240-3210. The new address is: 400 Capital Circle SE, Suite 18270; Tallahassee, FL 32301.

Source: SEMA