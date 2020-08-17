Vision Research—a leading manufacturer of digital high-speed imaging systems -- introduces the Phantom T1340, a high-resolution camera that captures images up to 13 Gpx/second, doubling the capabilities of other 4 Megapixel cameras in its class. The 2048 x 1952 low-noise sensor, combined with a compact form factor, are ideal for demanding measurement applications such as object tracking, flow visualization, microscopy and modern imaging techniques, like Digital Image Correlation (DIC). A binned mode is included to provide higher throughput and a sensitivity boost at 1 Megapixel and below.

Workflow features of the T1340, which are ideal for applications in outdoor range environments, include Phantom CineMag V compatibility for an ultra-fast and secure workflow. The CineMag also supports direct recording for long duration events. A 10Gb ethernet option is available for fast file downloads, enabling users to continue shooting with reduced downtime in any environment. The on-camera controls, video outputs and CineMag compatibility enable a standalone operation.

“The Phantom T-Series is our new platform that brings higher throughput, larger RAM capacity and CineMag compatibility to a compact form factor,” says Toni Lucatorto, Product Manager. “This combination extends the possibilities for many industrial high-speed imaging applications.”

Key Specifications of the Phantom T1340 Camera

Custom 12-bit CMOS sensor

2048 x 1952 at 3,270 frames per second (fps)

1920 x 1080 at 6,160 fps

Maximum frame rate: 113,510 fps at reduced resolution

Native ISO: Mono 16,000D (25,000D Binned); Color 4,000D (6,400D Binned)

Available with 36, 72 or 144 GB RAM

Compact size: 5 x 5 x 8 inches

To learn more about Phantom high-speed cameras, visit www.phantomhighspeed.com.