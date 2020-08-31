A wide range of standard and custom manufactured mechanical components for robotic, pick-and-place, packaging, and materials handling systems have been introduced by Stafford Manufacturing Corp. of Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Stafford Shaft Collars, Couplings & Mounting Components include over 4,000 standard parts that come in a wide range of materials, sizes, and configurations; plus custom parts manufactured to OEM specifications. Providing a rigid permanent stop, spacer, and shaft mount or an easily adjustable solution where required, parts are available in steel, paintable steel, stainless steel, anodized aluminum in colors, plastics, and other materials.

Suitable for design and maintenance applications, Stafford Shaft Collars, Couplings & Mounting Components include the Staff-Lok hinged collar which is easy to open-close and clamp by hand, 1-pc, 2-pc, and hinged collars, Micro-adjustable collars for fine-tune positioning, precision sleeve couplings, and shaft couplings and adapters for joining different shafts. Sizes range from 1/4” to 6” I.D., depending upon the part and material.

Stafford Shaft Collars, Couplings & Mounting Components are priced according to configuration and quantity. Pricing is available upon request.

For more information visit www.staffordmfg.com.