PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, recently awarded fifteen students $5,000 scholarships from the PMMI Member Family Scholarship. This scholarship was created to support immediate family members of member company employees who are pursuing packaging and processing as a career choice.
“Member Family Scholarships underscore PMMI’s commitment to our members and the future of the packaging and processing industry, paving the way for the next generation,” says Jim Pittas, president & CEO, PMMI.
The winners of the 2020 Member Family Scholarship are:
Milena Arsic, Midwestern University
Member Company: PMI KYOTO
Prabhjot Bains, University of Guelph
Member Company: Peel Plastic Products Ltd
Emma Davidson, Brigham Young University
Member Company: Kala Packaging, LLC
Samuel Goldberg, Northeastern University
Member Company: Econocorp, Inc.
Eugene Hugus, Central Westmoreland Career Technical Center
Member Company: FOX IV Technologies, Inc.
Michael Kelly, West Chester University
Member Company: Image Fillers, Inc.
Jasmine Levy, University of Colorado Boulder
Member Company: Point Five Packaging, LLC
Monica Malloy, Cretin-Derham Hall
Member Company: SICK, Inc.
Anna Manak, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Member Company: ProMach, Inc.
Kaylee Meyer, University of Minnesota Twin Cities
Member Company: Aagard
Joshua Navin, Milwaukee School of Engineering
Member Company: Spee-Dee Packaging Machinery, Inc.
Brandon Niemuth, University of Wisconsin
Member Company: HolwegWeber
Jarod Parsons, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Member Company: OPTIMA Machinery Corporation
Michelle Saganich, University of Notre Dame
Member Company: Baumer
Noah Terminella, University of Arkansas
Member Company: Pacmac, Inc.
To qualify for the scholarship, students were required to have a GPA of 3.0 or higher, career plans in packaging and processing machinery manufacturing and are an employee or immediate family member of a member company that is in good standing with PMMI.
With a commitment to developing future leaders in the industry, the PMMI Foundation has awarded academic scholarships each year to students pursuing a career in packaging and processing since 1998.
For more information about the PMMI Foundation, go to pmmi.org/foundation.
Source: PMMI