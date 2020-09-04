PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, recently awarded fifteen students $5,000 scholarships from the PMMI Member Family Scholarship. This scholarship was created to support immediate family members of member company employees who are pursuing packaging and processing as a career choice.

“Member Family Scholarships underscore PMMI’s commitment to our members and the future of the packaging and processing industry, paving the way for the next generation,” says Jim Pittas, president & CEO, PMMI.

The winners of the 2020 Member Family Scholarship are:

Milena Arsic, Midwestern University

Member Company: PMI KYOTO

Prabhjot Bains, University of Guelph

Member Company: Peel Plastic Products Ltd

Emma Davidson, Brigham Young University

Member Company: Kala Packaging, LLC

Samuel Goldberg, Northeastern University

Member Company: Econocorp, Inc.

Eugene Hugus, Central Westmoreland Career Technical Center

Member Company: FOX IV Technologies, Inc.

Michael Kelly, West Chester University

Member Company: Image Fillers, Inc.

Jasmine Levy, University of Colorado Boulder

Member Company: Point Five Packaging, LLC

Monica Malloy, Cretin-Derham Hall

Member Company: SICK, Inc.

Anna Manak, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Member Company: ProMach, Inc.

Kaylee Meyer, University of Minnesota Twin Cities

Member Company: Aagard

Joshua Navin, Milwaukee School of Engineering

Member Company: Spee-Dee Packaging Machinery, Inc.

Brandon Niemuth, University of Wisconsin

Member Company: HolwegWeber

Jarod Parsons, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Member Company: OPTIMA Machinery Corporation

Michelle Saganich, University of Notre Dame

Member Company: Baumer

Noah Terminella, University of Arkansas

Member Company: Pacmac, Inc.

To qualify for the scholarship, students were required to have a GPA of 3.0 or higher, career plans in packaging and processing machinery manufacturing and are an employee or immediate family member of a member company that is in good standing with PMMI.

With a commitment to developing future leaders in the industry, the PMMI Foundation has awarded academic scholarships each year to students pursuing a career in packaging and processing since 1998.

For more information about the PMMI Foundation, go to pmmi.org/foundation.

Source: PMMI