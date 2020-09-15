This week Operation BBQ Relief will receive another truck with Prairie Fresh pork to prepare for its Lake Charles, La., deployment that is serving hot barbecue meals to families and first responders affected by Hurricane Laura. In the first 10 days of the deployment, Operation BBQ Relief has served more than 166,000 meals to families and first responders.

Operation BBQ Relief mobilizes staff and volunteer barbecue cooks into natural disaster areas to serve the one hot barbecue meal that matters to those in need along with the many people who come to help. In Louisiana, Operation BBQ Relief deployed its Command Center, equipment, supplies and food to share the healing power of barbecue while implementing new COVID-19 health and food safety protocols as recommended by the CDC and local health departments.

In August, Operation BBQ Relief served 70,000 meals in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, following the historical derecho. In addition to the Louisiana deployment, Operation BBQ Relief is providing meals to families affected by the California wildfires. This year Prairie Fresh has donated nearly 675,000 servings of pork to support Operation BBQ Relief’s Disaster Relief and Operation Restaurant Relief programs.

"Operation BBQ Relief and its dedicated volunteers’ commitment to serving the one hot barbecue meal that matters truly amazes and inspires all of us at Prairie Fresh,” says David Eaheart, Prairie Fresh sr. director of communications and brand marketing. "Nothing like a hot meal nourishes the soul when you’re facing the toughest of times, and we’re so glad Operation BBQ Relief and its many volunteers are there to bring comfort through a hot barbecue meal to those in need. We’re honored to support such a great organization.”

To join Prairie Fresh in supporting Operation BBQ Relief, make a donation at www.obr.org/donate.

Source: Seaboard Foods